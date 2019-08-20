David Barnes, age 59, of Eddyville, formerly of Princeton and Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville. Coach Barnes had entered his 36th year of coaching football. He began his coaching career at Murray High and then moved on to Daviess County as an assistant and eventually head coach. In 2006, he moved to Caldwell County where he has been the head coach for 14 years. He has been an educator for 36 years, a devoted husband for 29 years and a loving father. He is a caring friend, mentor and person. When not on the football field, he enjoyed spending his time on the lake with his close friends and family.
Coach Barnes is survived by his wife of 29 years, Rachael Barnes of Eddyville; one son, Will Barnes and wife Sarah of Eddyville; his father, William M. Barnes of Fredonia; and one brother, Mark R. Barnes and wife Jackueline of Mississippi.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Flora Evelyn Riley Barnes.
Memorial service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 3:30 p.m. at the Caldwell County High School Gymnasium. Main doors to the gymnasium will be open at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Morgan's Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington St., Princeton, KY 42445.
Charitable contributions may be made in memory of Coach Barnes to Vanderbilt Parkinsons Disease Research Fund, ATTN: Chelsea, 1161 21st Ave. S., Medical Center North, A-0118, Nashville, TN 37232.
