David Bernard Douglas, 71, of Owensboro, was called home to meet the Lord Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. He was born to the late Robert M. Douglas, Sr. and Jessie Mae Riley Nov. 10, 1951. David was a true Western movie buff and an avid sports fan. When possible, he would attend sports competitions live in the stadium, arena, or at the ball field. David was a former police officer and performed various odd jobs for friends and neighbors. Additionally, and of significant importance, David was a lifelong member of Tenth Street Missionary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Melvin Smith, Sr., Robert “Moe” Douglas, Jr., William “Finny” Douglas, Harold Douglas, Carl Lee Douglas, and Eugene Douglas.
He will be sadly missed by everyone who loved him.
A memorial service to honor the life of David Douglas will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Tenth Street Missionary Baptist Church, 1213 East Tenth St., Owensboro, with the Rev. Larry D. Lewis officiating and the Rev. Willie E. Grubbs, pastor, assisting.
Care by McFarland Funeral Home, Owensboro.
