David Blair, 72, of Owensboro died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehabilitation. David worked as a roofer for 50 years and attended Third Baptist Church.
Survivors: wife, Irene Walker Blair; children, Margaret (Larry) Miller, Kathy Retherford, Glenn (Roxanne) Blair, April Blair, Gayla Blair, David Blair, Michael Walker, Charles Blair, Jessica Blair, and Layla Blair; and brother, Bobby Ray Blair.
Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Blair. Leave your messages of condolence to the family of David Blair and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented