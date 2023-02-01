It is with heavy hearts, but comforted spirits, that we release our precious son, brother, uncle, brother-in-law, and friend, David Brent Price, 61, of Owensboro, back to the One from whom he was created. Our beloved Brent, fun-loving, caring, and never met a stranger, passed on into the welcoming arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, while under the care of Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky at the Heartford House. We are not saying “goodbye” but “we’ll see you again”.
Brent was born to Clarence and Betty (Carman) Price July 24, 1961. He lovingly referred to himself and always signed his cards as “your best kid” to his parents. He graduated with honors from Owensboro High School in 1979 where he held the superlative as a senior for “Best Looking” and was the yearbook editor. Brent was blessed with intelligence and talent as well as so many other attributes. He dedicated his life to serving and protecting others with his commitment to infectious disease control, accepting assignments across the United States. His repertoire of friends spans from northern Wisconsin to southern Florida and everywhere in between. He could strike up a conversation with anyone about any subject and make them feel that they were all that mattered at that moment.
Brent was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Harold and Tresa (Burke) Carman; his paternal grandparents, Benton and Reta (Story) Price; and an older sibling, Alan Dale Price (deceased at birth).
Brent is deeply loved and survived by his parents, Clarence and Betty (Carman) Price; sisters, Tammy Glahn (Carl) and Tresa Wethington (Brian); nephews, Jacob Wethington, Alex Glahn, and Matt Glahn; niece, Morgan Wethington; along with other extended family members and many friends.
A celebration of Brent’s life, love, and memories was held Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, with Brother Clarence Coleman officiating, for immediate family.
The family would like to express many thanks to the kind and compassionate people at the Heartford House.
Please consider expressions of sympathy to be made in the form of donations to Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky, Heartford House, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented