ELBA — David Breslin, 75, of Elba, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at his home. Charles David Breslin was born Sept. 18, 1947 in Owensboro, Kentucky to the late Charles Andrew and Wilma Jarnagin Breslin. David retired as a welder and machinist. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran of Vietnam and enjoyed playing the guitar, fishing, and flying model airplanes. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by a sister, Paula Marie Felty.
Survivors include a half-brother, Jerry Bennett (Connie) of Beech Grove; a cousin, Jonell Vertrees of Owensboro; and several friends.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Beulah Baptist Cemetery in McLean County with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415.There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for David’s family.
The David Breslin family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Beulah Baptist Cemetery Fund; C/O Sandy Baird; 600 Mystery House Lane; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
