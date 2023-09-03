David C. Burns, 83, of Whitesville, passed away on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at Signature Health Hartford. He was born on March 16, 1940 in Owensboro to the late James Harrison Burns and Mary Belle Himes Burns. David retired from Winn Dixie as a Meat Department Manager.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Donna Burns; son, Brian Keith Burns; and two brothers, James Owen Burns and Willard O. Burns.
Survivors include his granddaughters & caregivers, Rachel (Clint) Aldridge and Sara Autry; three children, Mike Burns of Greenville, Cynthia Griffin of Hartford and Sheila Matthews of Spottsville; eight grandkids, 15 great-grandkids and one great great grandson; and siblings, Barbara Green of Owensboro and Donald (Leona) Burns of Fort Worth.
Services will be 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy make take form of donation to the David C. Burns memorial fund, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence and donations may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
