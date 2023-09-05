David C. Burns, 83, of Whitesville, passed away Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Signature Health Hartford. He was born March 16, 1940, in Owensboro to the late James Harrison Burns and Mary Belle Himes Burns. David retired from Winn Dixie as the meat department manager.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Burns; son, Brian Keith Burns; and two brothers, James Owen Burns and Willard O. Burns.
Survivors include his granddaughters and caregivers, Rachel (Clint) Aldridge and Sara Autry; three children, Mike Burns of Greenville, Cynthia Griffin of Hartford, and Sheila Matthews of Spottsville; eight grandkids; 15 great-grandkids; one great-great-grandson; and siblings, Barbara Green of Owensboro and Donald (Leona) Burns of Fort Worth, Texas.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy make take form of donation to the David C. Burns Memorial Fund, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence and donations may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
