David C. Fowler, 67, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, under the care of Hospice of W. Kentucky. Born July 30, 1953, in Daviess County to the late William “Bill” and Josephine “Jo” Hampton Fowler, David graduated from Owensboro High School (class of 1971) and received his B.A. from Centre College then his law degree from U of L Brandeis School of Law.
He served both in private practice and as county prosecutor in Hopkinsville for eight years. David then moved to Owensboro in 1987 and served the community as city attorney for 22 years until his retirement in 2008. David was a good athlete who enjoyed playing basketball and tennis, as well as fishing and traveling. He had a fondness for nature, music, and history. Everyone knew David as a kind and compassionate man who loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and a devoted member of Owensboro Christian Church.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory include his faithful and loving wife of 23 years, Sue Fowler; sons, Ryan Fowler (Jennifer), Brandon Fowler (Chelsea), both of Louisville, and Chad Burcham (Samantha), of Owensboro; daughters, Carrie VanWinkle (Richard), of Louisville and Kendra Castro (Sal), of Owensboro; siblings, Bill Fowler (Anita), Susan Mullen, Kelly Fowler (Carrie), and Jennifer Marinucci (Vic); six grandchildren, Kees Burcham, Kiptyn Burcham, Nylah Fowler, Logan Fowler, Shaun Castro, and Ella-Kae Castro; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with a memorial service with limited attendance. Family and friends are asked to wear protective masks and social distance in accordance with the Governor’s mandate. For the visitation please enter the doors by the flagpole on the Breckenridge side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital Memorial Giving 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, Heartford House/Hospice of W. Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301, or Right To Life of Owensboro, 1115 Tamarack Rd #200, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of David Fowler may be left at www.glenncares.com.
