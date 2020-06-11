David C. Rudy, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born May 20, 1942, in Daviess County to the late George H. and Beverly Hatfield Rudy. He was a terminal manager for Eck Miller Transportation and worked at Green River Steel and PGT Trucking. David was a member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church, where he loved his church family and was very strong in his faith. He enjoyed woodworking and he built beautiful pieces of furniture. He was an outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing with his buddies, John and Ben. David also enjoyed photography and playing the harmonica.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, George H. Rudy.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Glenda Rudy; son Kevin C. Rudy (Yesica Lorena Rudy) of Chicago; daughter Michele Dompke (Dave Cooley) of Bloomington, Indiana; grandson Rudy David Dompke; sisters Charlotte O’Bryan (Bob) of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, and Judy Moore (Gene) of Mt. Vernon, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Those attending the visitation or funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends are encouraged to wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
