HARDINSBURG — David Clifton Rearden, 59, of Roseville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, with his family by his side. David was born in Owensboro on Feb. 4, 1961, to Herman David and Betty Jean Cooper Rearden. David retired from Aleris after 37 years, where he was very active on the grievance committee along with other Union committees, was a member of United Steel Workers 9443-01 and was a foreman for Rearden Construction.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Jean Cooper; a brother, Jeff Rearden; and grandparents Ernest and Clara Huff Rearden and Author and Mamie Blair Cooper.
Surviving David are three sons, Jeremiah David Rearden, Juston Paul (Sydney) Rearden and Jacob Tyler Rearden; his father and stepmother, Herman “Dave” and Sheila Rearden; a stepdaughter, Jona Marie Smith Hall; 10 grandchildren, Max, Alex, Clara Ann, Rylen, Layla, Emma Grace Easton, Abilene, Mattie and Boone; a sister, Vicki Rearden; and a brother, Cole Rearden.
Services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Hawesville with burial following in Roseville Cemetery. David’s family will be greeting family and friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
All family and friends shall wear appropriate person protective masks at all times while in the funeral home in accordance with the states guidelines.
