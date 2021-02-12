GREENVILLE — David Corbett Hinton, 87, of Greenville, died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital from injuries sustained during a fall at his home. He was born Nov. 13, 1933, in Beech Creek, the son of Ulie E. Hinton and Mabel Grace McKenney Hinton. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Greenville, and he retired from Peabody Coal Co. in 1992 after working for 40 years at River Queen Mine. He was the president of River Queen Local 1148, and he owned and operated Beechmont Auto Parts from 1977 for 35 years. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather and a guiding light and influence on his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 63 years, Alice “Marie” Grace Hinton; three brothers, H. L. Hinton, Paul J. Hinton and Thurman Hinton; and a sister, Marjorie Putnam.
He is survived by a daughter, Vickie (Mike) Little; two sons, John (Patty) Hinton and Gary (Melinda) Hinton; eight grandchildren, John W. Hinton, David I. Hinton, Stephen Little, Elizabeth Little Cook, Allison Hinton Shelton, Jacob Hinton, Will Hinton and Abbey Hinton; three stepgrandchildren; Kristy Koerner, Crew Kemp and Keeler Kemp; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville with the Rev. John Galyen officiating and burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be after noon until time of funeral Sunday at the funeral home.
All participants will be required to wear a face covering and to observe social distances.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
