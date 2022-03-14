ISLAND — David D. Bolton, 93, of Island, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson. David Daniel Bolton was born March 22, 1928 in Island, Kentucky to the late Edward Francis “Bud” and Katie Jane Carraway Bolton and was married to the former Alice Jane Capps December 20, 1952. David retired from T.V.A. Paradise Plant and was a member of Island Baptist Church, where he served as both a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War, where he received a Purple Heart and was a member of the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post # 5415, where he also served on the Honor Guard Unit for several years. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Jane Bolton, who died January 14, 2017.
Survivors include a son, Jeff Bolton (Carol) of Island; a daughter, Beth Bolton of Greenville; four grandchildren, Brandy Conrad (Trent), David Hicks (Cary), Austin Kidd (Hillary), and Anne-Shelby Kidd; three great grandchildren, Fisher Hicks, Wallace Hicks and Kendall Conrad; and a sister, Diane Hutchins (Cricket) of Livermore.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Jim Nelson officiating. Burial will be in the Island Community Cemetery in McLean County with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415. Friends may visit with David’s family from 11:30 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. Tuesday at Musters in Livermore.
David’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday.
The David Bolton family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to McLean County V.F.W. Memorial Post #5145, Honor Guard Unit; C/O Robert Thomasson; 892 Browns Valley Road; Utica, Kentucky 42376.
