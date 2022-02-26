HENDERSON — David D. “Bulldog” Gish, 62, of Henderson, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022. He was born January 21, 1960, in Henderson County to the late Rev. Samuel P. and Betty Sue Sugg Gish. David was a member of the Faith Temple Church in Owensboro. He was an avid drummer who played in the band Sweet Spirits Sound at Faith Temple Church in the ’70s. He loved talking on the C.B. radio and was known as “Bulldog”. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his Honda Shadow. David was an animal lover and was quite a jokester, loving to make people smile and laugh.
David is survived by his wife of 34 years, Karen; his children, Daniel P. (Raven) Gish of Olney, Illinois, Kalandis (Forrest) Holloway of Harrisburg, Illinois, Bill (Kimberely) Meredith of Hebron, and David Duane (Margareth) Gish II of Dubai, United Emirates; ten grandchildren, Kelly Anne Gish, Arriannah Gish, Aiden Gish, Abigail Gish, Adalyn Gish, Clayton English, Breanna Meredith, Wyatt Meredith, Diego Gish, and Ethan Gish; his sister, Rita Sue (Alan) Bivens of Owensboro; his brother, Samuel Vincent (Sharon) Gish of Owensboro; a niece, Audrea Ortiz, a nephew, Byron Gish; and three great-nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, at Faith Temple Church with burial following in Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Faith Temple.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
“Ride In Peace”
