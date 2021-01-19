LEWISPORT — David “Dave” Hatfield, 71, of Lewisport, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Heartford House. He was born in Owensboro, on Dec. 12, 1949, to the late Valentine “VT” and Willimina “Billie” Brown Hatfield. He served in the United States Army. Dave enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, and was an avid University of Kentucky fan. He was a hard worker and enjoyed spending time with his family. They were the most important thing to him. His work and the friends he made as a caretaker of Daviess County Fish and game were a big part of his life as well.
Along with his parents, Dave is preceded in death by his sister, Barbara.
Dave is survived by his wife of 40 years, Rilda Hatfield, of Lewisport; his children, Greg (Melanie) Hatfield, James (Natalie) Hatfield, and Johnny Hatfield, Brittany (Matt) Brinkley, of Lewisport, Todd (LeAnna) Haycraft, of Cloverport; his grandchildren, Dillian (Alyssa), Natalie, Mallory, Ciara, Anthony, and Peyton; his great-grandkids, Caiden, Carson, Levi, Bronwyn; and his siblings, Sharon (Larry) Lindsey, of Benton, Tommy (Marianne) Hatfield, of Long Beach, Mississippi, Tony (Kay) Hatfield, of Murray, Jim (Cynthia) Hatfield, of Portland, Tennessee, Gerald (Paula) Hatfield, of Pleasant View, Tennessee, and Roger Hatfield of Greenbrier, Tennessee.
Services will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Family and friends who wish to honor Dave at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky; 3419 Wathens Crossing; Owensboro, Kentucky 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Hatfield. Share your messages of condolence with the family of David “Dave” Hatfield and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
