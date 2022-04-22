David “Dave” S. Slaughter, 78, of Owensboro, passed away after a brief battle with cancer Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born July 18, 1943, in Clifty to the late Taylor and Nellie Jessup Slaughter.
Dave grew up in two places, the farm and the church. He was the youngest of seven children and loved by his sister and brothers. Dave learned to love people because his mother welcomed many foster children into their home when he was a child, 23 children in all as he recalled. He was described by many classmates as a “good friend” which held true throughout his life as he was a true friend to so many. Dave loved serving in church, and he served in many, early in his life as a song leader, a layman, in a quartet, a deacon, a Sunday School teacher, and more recently as an usher and greeter. He had the gift of making each person feel welcomed. Dave enjoyed attending his Sunday School class, Ordinary Men, at First Baptist Church.
Dave enjoyed sports as a participant and spectator. He played softball and basketball for many years and was an avid golfer. He enjoyed golf so much that he spent his later years mowing at the course so he could play a round whenever he wanted! He loved UK basketball and was a big supporter of his alma mater, Kentucky Wesleyan, where he attended many basketball games. While normally a mild-mannered and gracious man, sports (and refs) brought out his competitive nature. In his professional life, he served as a human resources manager for the State of Kentucky. He had a second career as a real estate agent and enjoyed helping people find their place to call home.
Dave loved his two children, Tina and Mark, and often shared how proud he was of each of them. He set a great example of loving your neighbor and faithfulness to God. Becoming a grandfather held a special joy for Dave and he loved each of his five grandchildren in a unique way. He would often call each one to check in on them and didn’t miss a birthday! He found new joy in his two great-grandsons and thoroughly enjoyed each of them.
While it is impossible to sum up a life, Dave was a gracious, kind, and faithful Christian man who made everyone feel welcome and never met a stranger. His friendly smile and generous spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by three brothers, Eddie, Ray, and John Slaughter.
Dave is survived by his wife of 59 years, Yvonne Wadley Slaughter; a son, Mark Slaughter (Jody) of Burnsville, Minnesota; a daughter, Tina Slaughter Pugel of Lexington; grandchildren, Dustin Pugel (Shelly), Josh Pugel (Hayley), Hannah Pugel, Wesley Slaughter, and Mary Katherine Slaughter; great-grandchildren, Beckett Pugel and Wendell Pugel; a sister, Wanda Nash (Jimmy); and two brothers, Alton Slaughter (Rita) and Herbert Slaughter (Peggy). Dave was cherished by his wife’s family and held a special bond with each of them, Mary (Wadley) Konrad, Phyllis (Wadley) and Wayne Buck, and Bruce and Diane Wadley. He was beloved by our extended family as well which includes many nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.
The memorial service for Dave Slaughter will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church. Visitation will be held 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First Baptist Church, Owensboro, KY.
Memories and condolences for the family of Dave Slaughter may be left at www.glenncares.com.
