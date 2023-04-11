WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA — David E. Callahan, 72, died Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Williamsburg, Virginia. The Owensboro native and University of Kentucky graduate was a newspaper journalist for more than four decades. Early in his career, starting at age 16, he was at newspapers in Owensboro and Lexington. In 1978, he joined Gannett newspapers, landing at USA TODAY outside Washington, D.C., in 1984. After 28 years at that paper, he and his dear wife Louise (Wesie), retired to Williamsburg, Virginia.
He was born Feb. 13, 1951, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Jim and Wilma Callahan, of Owensboro.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dan.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 50 years, Louise; son, Paul Callahan (Ariel) of Reston, Virginia; son, David Callahan Jr. (Mistie) of Richmond, Virginia, daughter, Ginny Gasink (Dan) of Williamsburg, Virginia; and grandchildren, Maya, Ben and Sasha Callahan-Kaplan and Finn, Bobby and John Gasink.
A celebration of life and visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Nelson Funeral Home in Williamsburg, Virginia. A private columbarium interment will be held at Saint Bede Catholic Church at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Generation Gift Fund at the University of Kentucky supporting scholarships for students who are the first in their family to go to college: First Generation Initiatives, 128 McVey Hall, Lexington, KY 40506.
Online condolences may be shared at www.NelsenWilliamsburg.com.
