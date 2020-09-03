David E. Simpson, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at the Heartford House. He was born Aug. 2, 1936, in Hawesville to the late Oscar and Marie Rhoads Simpson. David was retired from the United States Navy, where he served for 20 years, and also retired from Martin Marietta (Commonwealth Aluminum), currently Aleris. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. David enjoyed working crossword puzzles, watching NASCAR and basketball, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by three sisters, Helen, Jane and Peggy.
David is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Ann Simpson; a son, Barry (Linda) Simpson; two daughters, Dana (Tim) Daugherty and Rachel (Rick) Shelton; eight grandchildren, Tarynn (Jake) Saling, Matt (Sandra) Simpson, Justin (Michelle) Daugherty, Brad ( Tiffany Huff) Simpson, who was raised as a son, Ryan (Felecia Fulkerson) Simpson, Lindsey (Josh) Wermling, Beth Daugherty and Lexie Shelton; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary (Dick) Lesuer.
The funeral service for David Simpson, with limited attendance due to health directives, will be held Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation and service, please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Heartford House, c/o Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Memories and condolences for the family of David Simpson may be left at www.glenncares.com.
