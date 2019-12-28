David E. Simpson, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born March 24, 1938, in Daviess County. David was the president and owner of Brite-Way Sign Company for 32 years and a member of Owensboro Christian Church for 35 years, where he served as an elder for 32 years. He also served as head of missions and as a church planter. He baptized over 300 people during his time at Owensboro Christian Church.
David was retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years having reached the rank of master sergeant. He served during the Vietnam era and was based on a number of Air Force bases including Germany and Thailand. David also served on the Daviess County school board, was a member of the Noon Optimist Club and enjoyed traveling and attending many family gatherings and activities.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Herman Howard Simpson and Blanche Mitchell Simpson Tucker; his stepfather, Cecil Tucker; and a granddaughter, Olivia Dawn Stevens.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Joyce Simpson; his children, David L. Simpson of Owensboro, Rick W. Simpson (Julie) of Smyrna, Tennessee, Alisa Stevens (Michael) of Owensboro and Sean Simpson (Gwen) of Utica; grandchildren Tiffany, Jeremy, Ryan, Emily, Forrest, Greyson, Megan, Zachary and Noah; great-grandchildren Kensley, Charley Kate, Joshua and Seth; and a sister, Judy Heady (David) of Owensboro.
The funeral service for David Simpson will be 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Owensboro Christian Church with entombment following in Rosehill Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Matthew Schrag and his staff at Vanderbilt for the love and compassionate care that they gave David.
Memorial contributions may be made for the Owensboro Christian Church Missions Ministry, 2818 New Hartford Rd., Owensboro, KY 42303. Memories and condolences to the family of David Simpson can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented