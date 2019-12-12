SACRAMENTO — David Earl Payton, 74, passed away in peace, surrounded by loved ones, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville. He was born Aug. 21, 1945, in Bremen to the late Truman and Eva Dean Payton.
David was a beloved husband and father. He was a member of Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Church and was a cherished friend and member of the community. He was a hard-working man all his life, working alongside his father and brothers in the log woods as a young man. He retired from Alcan Aluminum after a 36-year-long career. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, James Ray “Red” Payton.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Axtell Payton; sons Steven Payton and Eric (Jennifer) Payton; grandsons Zachary and Tomas; and siblings Otis (Rita) Payton, Margaret “Sissy” Hickerson, Gary Don (Doris) Payton, Charles “Cotton” (Mary Ann) Payton and Keith (Rebecca) Payton.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Bro. Kevin Brantley officiating. Burial will be at the Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Manse Fund, Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 40 Lyons Ln., Sacramento, KY 42372.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral
