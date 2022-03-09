CENTRAL CITY — David Earl Shutt, 89, of Central City, died on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Mr. Shutt was born on May 9, 1932. He was retired from Pillsbury Company in New Albany, Indiana. He was a member of Willow Glen Church of Christ and a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was an avid Muhlenberg County basketball and UK basketball fan.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Ann Shutt.
He is survived by his sons, Rick Shutt of Central City and Nick (Michelle) Shutt of Bowling Green; grandsons, David (Crystal) Shutt of Texas, Brian Shutt of Central City, Dakota Shutt of Texas, Ryan Shutt of Florida, and Ethan (Brooke) Shutt of Bowling Green; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Mae Dezern of Indiana; and brother-in-law, Steve Alvin of Illinois.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home, with Mr. Jimmy Jenkins officiating. Burial in Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
