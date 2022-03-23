HARTFORD — David Earl Stevenson, 79, of Hartford died on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Ohio County Hospital. David was born in Gary, Indiana to the late Marlin D. and Georgia May Brown Stevenson. David was in the construction business, a member of Hartford Masonic Lodge #675 F & AM, and a member of Hartford United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Jo Ann Griffin Stevenson; four sons, David Edward (Judy) Stevenson of Fairbanks, Alaska, Mark Stevenson of Libertyville, Illinois, Dan (Deana) Skinner of Columbus, Mississippi and Robert (Kathleen) Unterborn of Greenfield, Indiana; one sister, Mary Sandra Stanek of Missouri; 14 grandchildren, Zack, Ethan, Kyle, Mark, and Sarah Stevenson, Samantha (Darrin) Robinson, Emily Stevenson, Jessie Shultz (Savannah), Tiffany Skinner, Samantha Scarbrough (Austin), Melissa Skinner, Robert, Jackson, and Lily Unterborn; ten great-grandchildren; and longtime friend, Art Reed of Portage, Indiana.
A Masonic Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, Kentucky. A funeral service will be held immediately following. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, Indiana.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
