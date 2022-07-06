DRAKESBORO — David Earl Thomas, 62, of Drakesboro, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at 4:48 a.m. at his home. He was a retired truck driver and member of Revival House Church.
Survivors: wife, Leslie Gibson Thomas; sons, Jessie Joe (Melissa) Thomas, David Waylon (Courtney) Thomas, Thomas Slusher, and Charles (Brooke) Gibson; daughters, Reagan Olivia Thomas, Lauren (Ashley) Buxton, and Erica Gibson; and sisters, Melissa (Michael) Gray, Peggy Sue Storms, and Kathy (Troy) Thomas.
Service: Noon Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: West Drake Cemetery in Drakesboro. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
