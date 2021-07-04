HARDINSBURG — David Earl Turpin, 85, of Hardinsburg, died Friday, July 2, 2021, at Breckinridge Memorial Nursing Facility. He was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church and the retired manager of Transit Oil.
Survivors include his wife, Christine Turpin; children Judie Dowell, Donnie Turpin and Timmy Turpin; stepchildren Sean Greenwood, Tina Crosley and Christie Hoben; and sisters Reba Brown and Wanda French.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Ivy Hill Cemetery, Hardinsburg. Visitation: After 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Expressions of sympathy: Pisgah Baptist Church.
Commented