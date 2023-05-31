HARDINSBURG — David England, 75, of Hardinsburg, died Friday, May 26, 2023, at his residence. He was a member of Hardinsburg Baptist Church and retired from General Electric.
Survivors: wife, Linda England; children, Todd England, Lisa Gross, and Jennifer Donohue; and stepchildren, Gary Willis and Melissa Stevens.
Service: Noon Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Hardinsburg Baptist Church. Burial: Old St. Anthony Cemetery, Axtel, with military honors. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. England.
