David Eugene Anderson Sr., 59, of Owensboro, woke up with Jesus on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 22, 1960, in Daviess County. He was a U.S. postal worker and had also worked at Red Lobster and Hunter Douglas. David was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and a member of Apollo Heights Baptist Church. He was an avid UK and Pittsburgh Steeler fan and enjoyed helping people in need. But most of all, he loved his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Bertha Holland Anderson; and sister Candy Kaye Anderson.
He is survived by his wife of 35 1/2 years, Anna Anderson; daughter Nikki Adkins (Rodney); son David Anderson Jr. (Michaela); grandchildren Wade and Bella Adkins and Hadley Anderson; siblings Robert Anderson Jr. (Rita), Patricia Weaver, Gale Aubrey, Erie Anderson, John Anderson (Jo), Joyce Mohler (Richard) and Lois Williams (Jerry); father-in-law James Campbell; and brother-in-law Tooter Campbell (Mary Lou).
Services will be noon Saturday, March 14, at Apollo Heights Baptist Church. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davis
Commented