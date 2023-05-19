CALHOUN — David Eugene Dant, 56, of Calhoun, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born April 13, 1967, in McLean County to the late David and Linda Hayden Dant. David was a retired deckhand for Crounse Corporation and a volunteer for the Beech Grove Fire Department. He was a member of Calhoun United Methodist Church and graduated from McLean County High School in 1985. David enjoyed NASCAR and fishing and loved his cat, Harold.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry Dant and Timothy Dant.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Dant; son, Jonathon Severs of Owensboro; daughter, Asia Dant of Calhoun; sister, Joyce Hardin (Chris) of Calhoun; and his mother-in-law, Darlene Freels.
A memorial service will be held at noon Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 W. Second St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
