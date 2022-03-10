David G. Cline, 67, of Franklin, passed away on March 6, 2022, in Hudson, Florida. He was born on September 19, 1954, in Owensboro, to the late Lonnie Barrentine and Geraldine Cline Greenwell, and was lovingly raised by his grandparents, the late Oscar and Florence Cline.
David worked for 10 years as a heavy equipment operator for Green Coal Company, and at American Electric and Power for 25 years, where he retired as a riverboat captain. He enjoyed farming and investing in real estate. David coached Little League baseball, Pop Warner football, and girls’ softball, and served as West Daviess County Little League president for several years. He loved his yearly fishing trips with his wife to Orr, Minnesota, and during the winter months he enjoyed hiking, fishing, and antiquing at his home in Florida. David loved family, farming, fishing, and football, in that order.
In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Clifford Greenwell, and his uncle, James Cline.
David is survived by his high school sweetheart, his wife of 50 years, Teena Martin Cline; his children, Christy Cline (Todd Roddy), Brandee Brown (Charlie), Adam Cline (Allison Moore), and Amber Wilson (Kelly); his grandchildren, Makenna Brown and Collier Brown; his brothers, Cliff Greenwell and Rick Greenwell; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of David Cline may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented