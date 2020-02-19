CENTERTOWN — David G. Jones, 68, of Centertown, entered his heavenly home Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Wellington Parc Health System in Owensboro. David was born June 17, 1951, in Narrows to the late John E. and Grace Lynch Jones. He was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church. David was a proud farmer, who looked forward to each season of planting and harvesting. David worked at Riverview and Alston Surface Mines as a proud United Mine Worker of America. He served on safety committees at the mines and was a UMWA past president of Local 9800.
David was honored to serve his community as 3rd District Magistrate for two terms and Ohio County judge executive from 2007-2011. David was a member of the Centertown Masonic Lodge 714 and Rizpah Shriners. He enjoyed traveling by motorcycle and vintage cars with the Ohio County Cruisers and friends. He was preceded in death by his in-laws, Durwood and Violet Porter, who loved him like a son; two brothers, Conward Lee Jones and Bobby Gene Jones; and a sister-in-law, Betty Mills.
Survivors include his wife, Janis Porter Jones; seven brothers, E.T. (Anna Mae) Jones, Ivan Jones, Wilbur (Phyllis) Jones, Jerry (Vadis) Jones, Earl (Mary) Jones, Carroll (Peggy) Jones and Paul (Cherrie) Jones; one sister, Dorothy (Bob) Cook; two sisters-in-law, Kay (Edd) Waltrip and Bobbie Porter; one brother-in-law, Doug (Jenny) Porter; and he was an uncle to many nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Jeremy Teague officiating. Burial will be in Walton Creek Cemetery near Centertown. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to the funeral time Friday at the funeral home. A Masonic service will be 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. A UMWA service will be Friday at the conclusion of the funeral service at the funeral home.
The family request expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Ohio County Food Pantry or Walton Creek Cemetery. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
