David G. Jones, 53, of Utica, passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. He was born May 4, 1969, in Owensboro to the late Leland and Brenda Jones. David served as an accountant at Modern Welding for 27 years and was the proud owner of the former Custom Vapors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, often making his own deer sausage and hosting fish fries for his family. He was a talented artist, regularly woodworking or creating impressive drawings. David enjoyed vacationing in Canada and riding his Harley, and his 1973 Pontiac Firebird. He lit up a room and will be remembered for his free spirit, generous heart, and loyal nature. David was a devoted father who adored his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his grandmother, Catherine “Jean” Ferrell.
He is survived by his children, Breanna (Alex) Reid and Arielle (Cody) Waters; his grandchildren, Ainsleigh, Maria, Iris, Emmery, Lakyn, Zebadiah, and Thatcher; his siblings, Tony (Karen) Jones and Stacy (Bryan) Unsel; his nephews, Hunter Jones, Chance Jones, and Randall B. ”B.J.” Jr. (Hanna) Unsel; and his cats, Spanky, Alfalfa, and Callie.
The funeral service will be noon Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 West 2nd St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of David Jones may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
