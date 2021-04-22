FORDSVILLE — David Gale Acey, 89, of Fordsville, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at the Ohio County Hospital. He was born June 13, 1931, in Seattle to the late Leonard and Mary Kaminikar Acey. David was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. In the 1950s, David was a roofer and a logger. He became a deputy sheriff for the King County Sheriff’s Department for many years and retired as a truck driver. David was also a school bus driver for a while and volunteered for five years in the Foster Grandparent’s Program.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sara Rene Hall, and a son, Mike Acey.
Survivors include five children, Angella (Jerry) Hulsey, Fonda Stevens, April Acey, Teri Acey and Janice Wrenn; several grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several siblings.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Sunday at Faith Lutheran Church, 2830 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301. There will be a light lunch following the service.
James H. Davis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
