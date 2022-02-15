BEAVER DAM — David “Gayle” Givens, 93, of Beaver Dam, died on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Wellington Parc. Mr. Givens retired from Peabody Coal Company and was a member of UMWA Local 8941. He was a member of Beaver Dam United Methodist Church and proudly served his country in the United States Army.
Survivors: two sons, Mark (Cecelia) Givens and Stephen Givens, and daughter, Holly Locken (Robert Parker).
Service: 11 a.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to, Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Ste 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284.
