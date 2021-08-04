LEWISPORT — David Glenn “Rooster” Morris, 74, passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Heartland Villa in Lewisport. David was born Sept. 6, 1946, in Hancock County to the late Robert Lee and Mary Ruth Sipes Morris.
David loved to laugh and tell stories of years past. He enjoyed watching Westerns, Mecum farm auctions, Food Network, SEC football, UK basketball and women’s college softball. David’s favorite hobby was going to Walmart and buying a new knife or watch.
He was a strong and hard-working young man, enjoyed working with his brothers and teasing his sisters. David was a very loving and caring man and will be missed by all who knew him. We all know he is a new man with a whole body and is in heaven with God and those who went before him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Roy Dee Morris and Robert “Eli” Morris; and sisters Lena “Sue” Boone and Mary Lee Rice.
David is survived by his brothers, William Earl (Pat) Morris of Plano, Illinois, Terry Gene (Cynthia) Morris of Hawesville, Harrison Gabriel Morris of Earlville, Illinois, and Larry Presley Morris of Glenn Ellyn, Illinois; sisters Polina Marie Campbell of Hamilton, Ohio, Carolyn Faye (Manuel) Dawson of Lewisport; too many nieces and nephews to list; and a special friend and caregiver, Mary Woodward. David called her “His Trouble.”
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel with burial following in Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 11 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Share your memories and condolences with his family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented