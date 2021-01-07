David Gray, 65, of Owensboro, formerly of Whitesville, passed away after his courageous battle with cancer Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. He was born Feb. 21, 1955, in Portsmouth, Ohio, to the late Arthur “Red” and Mildred Marksberry Gray.
David retired Feb. 28, 2020, as business manager of IUOE Local 181 out of Henderson with over 30 years of service to the work and the members. He was past president of the Kentucky State Building & Construction Trades Council. David served on several other boards and councils throughout the years, all coinciding with his passion of being able to help the hard-working men and women throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky provide for themselves and their families’ future.
David was a distinguished 44-year member and past master of AG Hodges Lodge of Free & Accepted Masons #297 in Whitesville. He served as a district representative to the Grand Lodge of Kentucky and was a member of York Rite. David took great care and honor in advancing these noble fraternities and the members he counted as brothers. He was also an active member of Christ Community Church.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his nephew, Matt Ross; his beloved dog, Fonzie; and several aunts and uncles who were an ever-present source of guidance and comfort for him.
David is survived by his wife, Dianna Nicely Gray; daughters Sarah Lee (Chris) of Owensboro and Emily Durham of Centertown; sons Paul David Gray Jr. (Ashley) of Nicholasville and Chad Taylor of Whitesville; grandchildren Jennifer and Jessica Lee, Brody, Cooper and Teagan Gray and Ryan Durham; sister Kim Murley of Owensboro; brother Mike Gray (Mary Pat) of Owensboro; uncles Jack Marksberry (Joyce) of Utica and Harvey Marksberry of Owensboro; father-in-law Frank Nicely (Mildred) of Whitesville; mother-in-law Marie Rock (Don) of Owensboro; and brother-in-law Mark Nicely (Tina) of Whitesville.
Public visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Masonic Rites, with limited attendance due to Covid-19 regulations, will be performed by AG Hodges Lodge #297. A funeral service with limited attendance will be held at the funeral home.
Those attending the visitation or funeral service for Mr. Gray should conduct themselves according to current health and safety protocols. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Friends and family may offer memories and condolences online at www.glenncares.com.
