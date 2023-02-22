David Hamrick, 72, of Owensboro, died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was a member of the Next Level Church of God and was a retired truck driver. He also served in the United States Army, National Guard, and the Special Forces.
Survivors: wife, Anita Hamrick; children, Martha (Randy) Sheltra, Lisa Hamrick Ewald, Korey Hamrick Ewald, Stephanie Hamrick, Donald (Rhonnie) Garrett, Jeremey Garrett, and Tisha Wayman; and siblings, Katherine Nelson Mavis Reeves and Patsy Hamrick Watson.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Hamrick. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of David Hamrick and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
