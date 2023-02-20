David Hamrick, 72, of Owensboro passed away Feb. 18, 2023 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Jay Florida to the late JD and Idell Beagles Hamrick. David was a member of the Next Level Church of God. He was a retired truck driver and proudly served in the United States Army.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter Brenda (Richard) Kunney; his brothers Eddie Hamrick and Carlton Hamrick; and his sister Linda (Billy Jack) Jackson.
David is survived by his wife Anita Arnold Hamrick; his children Martha (Randy) Sheltra, Lisa Hamrick, Corey Hamrick, Donald Garrett, Jeremey Garrett, Tisha Wayman, Lexi Hamrick, Charlie Hamrick, Chriss (Randy) Lowery; his grandchildren Rebecca Sheltra, Tabitha (Shane) Lowry, Randy (Brittany) Lowry, Lauren (Ethan) Bagwell, Gabreial Hamrick, Jacob Hamrick and other grandchildren; great grandchildren Ashley Sheltra and several other great grandchildren; and his siblings Katherine Nelson, Mavis Reeves, Patsy Hamrick.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Hamrick.
