On Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, David Harold Johnson of Owensboro met his mother for the first time when he arrived in heaven. He was born Dec. 3, 1948, and upon his birth, his mother, Dorothy Barnett Johnson, went to heaven. David has always dreamed of meeting his mother and her holding him.
David loved attending church at Yellow Creek Baptist, where he was a lifetime member. There, he served as a greeter and helped with Bible school and Wednesday night suppers. David bowled on the Ministers Bowling League, which he loved. He was always talking on the phone to his friends about going bowling. He loved watching TV and playing with his special little buddy, Joshua. Joshua and David were like soul mates. David was a person of few words, but was a very loving, kind and helpful man. He loved babies and small children.
David spent his early life living with his maternal grandparents, Willis and Maggie Barnett, his father, William Johnson Jr., and stepmother Betty Jo, which all preceded him in death. For the next 25 years, he spent with his Aunt Marie Embry Barnes and her family. The last 12 years, he spent with his Aunt Carolyn Hallam and her family, where he was a part of their families. David was a blessing to our families and was loved and appreciated.
He was preceded in death by uncles Harold Barnett, Bill Barnett, Jerry Hallam, Herman Embry and John Barnes; aunts Ruth Chavis (Bob) and Betty Berkley; his half-brothers, Kenny Johnson and Mike Johnson; and half-sister Patsy Boarman.
Those left to cherish his memory include Clyde Barnett (Linda) of New Albany, Indiana, Ruby Didion (Lou) of Sun City, Arizona, Carolyn Hallam of Thruston, Marie Barnes of Clarksville, Tennessee, Nelda Barnett of Owensboro, Frank Berkley of Gastonia, North Carolina, Tony Johnson of Owensboro, Jeff Johnson of McLean County, Doug Johnson of Maceo, Terri Sloan of Philpot, and Judy Williamson of St. Joseph, Missouri; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Burial will follow in South Hampton Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
The number of those attending the funeral or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Yellow Creek Baptist Church, 5741 KY 144, Owensboro, KY 42303.
