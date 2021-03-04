INDIANAPOLIS — David Hirtzel, 61, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. He was born Sept. 30, 1959, along with his twin sister, Debbie, to Jerry and Jeri Ann Hirtzel. David graduated from Ohio County High School in Beaver Dam in 1978. He operated David’s Hair Salon in Indianapolis for many years. David loved his dogs, working in his yard and watching the squirrels and birds that came to feeders outside his kitchen window. He had a wonderfully quirky sense of humor. He was known for his exceptional kindness.
He was predeceased by his father, Jerry Hirtzel; his brother, Mike Hirtzel; and life partner Kevin Hanback.
David is survived by his mother, Jeri Ann Hirtzel; his sisters, Cynthia Hirtzel of Hubbard, Ohio, and Debbie Hirtzel of Indianapolis; his brothers, Randy (Barbara) Hirtzel of Cincinnati and Brad (Darlene) Hirtzel of Whitesville; his good friend, David Sanders of Indianapolis; numerous nieces, nephews and many close friends; and his beloved dogs, Moe and Fred.
David will be so missed. We were blessed to know him. Per his wishes there will be no service.
Arrangements entrusted to Leppert Mortuary, Nora Chapel.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Humane Society of Indianapolis or to a charity of your choice.
Memories of David and condolences may be shared at www.leppertmortuary.com.
