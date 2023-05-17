LEWISPORT — David Houston Taul, left his Earthly home Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14, 2023. This was no coincidence as he was greeted by the loving arms of his Momma. David was born July 1, 1976, to Shelia Bozarth Dixon and David L. Taul.
Dave’s greatest joy in life was his music. He spent his days listening to his records and 8 tracks. Waylon, Hank Williams, Jr., Ted Nugent, and Led Zeppelin were among his favorites. His ability to remember funny stories from his youth was unmatched, and he loved to tell those stories.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shelia Bozarth Dixon; maternal grandfather, Billy Gene Bozarth; paternal grandparents, Houston and Marcella Taul; uncle, Jimmy Taul; cousin, Jason Deck; and cousin, Jared Taul.
David is survived by his father, David (Rita) Taul; maternal grandparents, Carlos and Mary Edith Newton; stepfather, John Dixon; sister, Megan (Chris) Jackson; niece, Rylie Moore; uncle, Mike (Danita) Bozarth; aunt, Sherry (Johnny) Roberts; aunt, Kristi (Joey) Gogel; uncle, Sandy (Kim) Taul; along with Mary (Bob) Myers, Jerry (Roxanna) Smith, Jason (Crystal) Smith, Patricia (Donny) O’Donoghue, Rita (Darrell) Whitfield, Doris (Alan) Hamilton, Daniel (Jackie) Taul, and Norita Smiley; along with numerous cousins.
The funeral service will be noon Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel, with burial following in Serenity Hills. David’s family will be greeting friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
