David Jackson Sparks, 54, of Owensboro passed away October 21, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was born in Owensboro on November 26, 1966 to Jackie and Delilia Faye Worth Sparks.
A gentleman. Committed. The qualities many seek to possess in time, David had. He was a farmer, and everyone that knew him knew his love for the land and his deep passion for farming. Sparks Farms has won many awards on the State and local levels. David worked very hard to obtain those awards. He also had a deep love for boating, hunting and camping in the open air, but no love deeper than his time spent with family, friends, and his dear grandson, his boy, Jackson.
David is preceded in death by his sister, Shannon Hamilton; a sister-in-law, Sabrina Sparks; father-in-law, George Smith; an uncle, Marion Sparks; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Teresa Smith Sparks; daughters, Sarah (Jeffery) Kingkade and Isabela Sparks; a grandson, Jackson Kingkade; parents, Jackie and Delilia Faye Worth Sparks; siblings, Theresa (Mike) Leach, Renee (Mike) Singleton, and Mark Sparks; mother-in-law, Beti Smith; sister-in-law, Dr. Maria Smith; brother-in-law, Kevin Hamilton, all of Owensboro; brother-in-law, Adam (Dr. Lisa McKinney) Smith, of Johnson City, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Owensboro Christian Church. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 26, 2021 from 12 to 7 p.m. at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Owensboro Christian Church.
The family of David wish to extend love and heartfelt gratitude to the farming community for your willingness to assist us, helping out during this harvest season. To the medical staff and caregivers at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, we wish to express our thanks for the compassionate care offered.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to any Owensboro Independence Bank location, where expressions may be made payable to the David Sparks “Good Guy” Memorial FFA Fund, with funds going to the Daviess County High School FFA program. You can donate by dropping by any Independence Bank or mailing your donation to Independence Bank Attn: David Sparks Good Guy Memorial FFA Fund, P.O. Box 988 Owensboro, KY 42302. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Sparks. Share your messages of condolence with the family of David by signing his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented