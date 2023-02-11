David James Branham Sr., 47, of Owensboro, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Survivors: wife, Cristal Branham; daughters, Belladonna Branham and Abbie Tuttle; sons, David Branham Jr., Deontae Johnson, and Kobe Dean; father, Robert Branham Sr.; and a sister, Candace Branham.
Service: 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb., 11, 2023, at Pentecostal Church, 1621 Jackson St., Owensboro. There will be no public visitation.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of his arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
