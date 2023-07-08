David Kent Royal, 73, of Philpot, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
He was born Nov. 20, 1949, to the late Irvin Henry and Ethel Marie Braner Royal. David worked at Green River Steel and Alcan Aluminum. He loved all things Mopar, steam engines, and tinkering with small engines. David enjoyed building things for the grandkids, car shows, and drag races, but most of all, he loved being a papaw and spending time with his grandchildren.
David is survived by his best friend, soul mate, and wife of 48 years, Regina, and their sons, Phillip Eugene and Kasey Lynn Royal; seven grandchildren, Skylar Burke, Michael Royal, Noah Royal, Ella Marie Royal, Reilly Royal, Brady Royal, and Aaron Royal; twin sisters, Karen (Mike) McDonald and Kathy Shouse; brother, Mark (Lisa) Royal; mother-in-law, Evelyn Bellamy; brother-in-law, David (Sondra) Mitchell; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville, with the burial following in Friendship Community Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
