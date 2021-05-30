FALLS OF ROUGH — David (Dave, Cowboy) Khalar, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Dave was born Nov. 1, 1950, in Superior, Wisconsin, was raised in Chicago and Carpentersville, Illinois, and resided in Falls of Rough for the last 30 years. He was a machinist for 42 years until he retired. Dave was a member of the Carpentersville Moose Lodge and Falls of Rough Moose Lodge. He loved riding his Harley and visiting with friends.
Dave is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Khalar; mother Wanieta Khalar; and sister Colleen Khalar Summers.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Frances Hylton Khalar; daughter Robin Khalar (Tony Smith) of Belvidere, Illinois; two grandsons, Kevin Taylor of Poplar Grove, Illinois, and David Taylor of Belvidere, Illinois; and three great-grandchildren, Braelynn (daughter of Kevin); Aayden and Ryder (sons of David).
At Dave’s request, there will be no services.
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
