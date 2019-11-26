David L. Cook, 82, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born Nov. 3, 1937, in DeSoto, Missouri, David later attended college and received a degree in electrical engineering. He served his country in the U.S. Army before beginning his employment with General Electric and relocating to Owensboro. He worked for G.E. and later MPD until his retirement. David found much enjoyment with his dogs and being a square-dance caller for 30 years. He loved being with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mr. Cook was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Bob Cook; and his stepdaughter, Cynthia Osborne.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Phyllis Cook; stepdaughter Sandra Payne, of Maceo; six grandchildren, Amie Lambert (Jon), Latasha Blanton (Bo), April Payne (Brian Schaeffer), Travis Shelton (Jen), Marcus Payne (Misty) and Glenn Shelton (Marilyn); 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
The funeral service for David Cook will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory where visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society, 1302 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of David Cook may be left at www.glenncares.com.
