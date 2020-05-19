GRANDVIEW, Ind. — David L. Williams, 83, of Grandview, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his home.
David was born in Owensboro on May 1, 1937, to the late Vernon J. and Verdie E. (Frakes) Williams.
David was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. He had been a machinist at American Tobacco and had been president of Local 316 American Tobacco Workers. David had also been a millwright with Local 1080 for many years.
In his spare time, David enjoyed gardening and quail hunting.
In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by his daughter, Pam Cheek; his son, Jeff Williams; and his siblings, Gene Williams, Rebecca Williams, and Bruce Williams.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Williams of Grandview, Indiana; his children, Terri Williams of Owensboro; Cindy Sparks and her husband, Mike, of Owensboro; his stepchildren, Thomas J. Morris and his wife, Pam, of Grandview, Indiana, Paula Velotta of Maceo, Rick Morris and his wife, Lynne, of Rockport, Indiana, Robert Woodruff, and his wife Glowee, of Louisville; 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; siblings, Tom Williams, Sam Williams, and Ted Williams.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Rockport, Indiana with Father Ron Kreilein officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery in Grandview, Indiana. Visitation will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuner
Commented