BUTTONSBERRY — David L. Withers, 72, of Buttonsberry, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home in Island. David retired from Laborers Local No. 1392 of Owensboro, was a member of Buttonsberry Baptist Church and a member of Island Lodge No. 743 F. & A.M.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Tresia Withers; daughter Sandra Stevens; and brother Edward Withers.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family services will be held Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Kevin Smith officiating. Private burial will be in the Island Community Cemetery in McLean County. Masonic services conducted by Island Lodge No. 743 F. & A.M. will be held at a later date.
David’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
A drive-by public visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Due to safety directives, please do not exit your car, but you are allowed to roll down your window and show your support to David’s family.
The David L. Withers family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Island Lodge No. 743 F. & A.M.; c/o Martin Eaton, 525 South First St., Island, Kentucky 42350.
Share your memories and photos of David at muster
Commented