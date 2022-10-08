David Lee “Dave Train” Hamilton, 58, of Owensboro, died on the afternoon of Wednesday, October 5, 2022. He was born in Daviess County July 30, 1964, to Betty (Ward) Hamilton and his late father, William Joseph Hamilton of Owensboro. David was a 1983 graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School and a 2011 graduate of OCTC with a degree in surgical tech.
David, known to his grandchildren as Papaw Train, will be remembered as a funny and caring man with a big heart and a smile on his face. He loved spending time in nature, hunting and fishing, and tinkering with projects in the garage. He was a gifted woodworker, avid turkey, deer, and duck hunter and turkey caller, guitar player, and always had a joke and a laugh to share. He was devoted to his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He liked to say life is “not just a ride but an adventure.” David will be very much missed.
Survivors include his children, David Mark Hamilton and Lauren Elizabeth (Hamilton) Estes; mother, Betty Hamilton; grandchildren, Ethan Vowels, Elijah Hamilton, and Caden Estes; siblings, William Hamilton Jr., Terri (Brian) Crisp, and Tammy (Jeff) Hurley; his significant other, Jeanie (Stewart) Green; and nieces and nephews, Taylor (Nate) Hamilton Biondi, Will Hamilton, Braxton Hurley, and Savannah Crisp.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, October 10, 2022, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. A private burial will be held at a later date. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Cecil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the David Hamilton Memorial Fund, c/o Cecil Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Whitesville, KY 42378.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
