BELTON — David Lee Drake, 64, of Belton, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Skyline Medical Center. He was a retired explosives pinner for Peabody Coal Co.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Stanley Drake; children Alex Drake, Vanessa Rolley and Kevin Drake; brothers Randle Drake, Glendle Drake and Dale Drake; and sisters Joyce Cunningham and Marie Chapman.
Service: 11 a.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Stanley Family Cemetery, White Plains. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Sunday.
Commented