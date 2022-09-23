On Monday, September 19, 2022, we lost our amazing father and grandfather, David Lee Drury, 68, of Houston, Texas. He was called home to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
David was born March 11, 1954, in Owensboro, to the late Betty Lou Thompson Drury and Joseph Richard Drury. He was a member of Saint John Vianney Catholic Church in Houston, Texas. David was a caring and loving dad, grandfather, brother, and uncle who never met a stranger. He owned his own restaurant equipment business for 30-plus years and worked up until a few days before his passing.
He was preceded in death by his partner of 25 years, Deborah Kay Bostwick, in 2017 and his sister, Lynda Jo Mulligan, in 2019.
David is survived by his daughter, Alexis Leigh Drury, his son, David Colton Drury, and his granddaughter, Hannah Ryleigh Calaway, all of Houston, Texas; his brother, Dickie (Elaine) Drury of Richmond, Texas; a sister, Brenda (Philip) Phelps of Owensboro; many nieces and nephews from both Texas and Kentucky; and many dear friends in Owensboro.
Memorial arrangements are pending.
