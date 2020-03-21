David Lee Goodman, 34, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his home. Born Jan. 20, 1986, in Daviess County to Clarence and Donna Howard Goodman, David graduated from Apollo High School (class of ’04) and worked some with his dad. He was a hard worker, later employed at Century Aluminum as a crane operator and more recently had begun working for Alcoa. David was a generous, loving person with a great sense of humor. When he was not spending time with his family, David loved fishing and fast cars.
Mr. Goodman also was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Alton and Margie Ambs Howard; and his paternal grandparents, Hartford and Allene Goodman.
Survivors include his new wife, Ashley Warren Goodman; parents Clarence and Donna Goodman of Owensboro; David’s children, Jessica Lynn Goodman, Kinlsee Belle Goodman and Collin Edward Goodman; Ashley’s children, Madison Paige Warren, James Moon Pickerill, Greycee Layne Pickerill and Oliver Michael Frey; and sister Shannon Evans and husband Lee of Whitesville.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Mr. Goodman will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Owensboro Regional Suicide Prevention Coalition (ORSPC), 2400 Friendship Drive, Ste. B, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of David may be left at www.glenncares.com.
