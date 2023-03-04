David Lee Henderson, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2023, at home after a long battle with cancer. David was of the Catholic faith.
He retired from Alcoa Warrick Operations after a career spanning more than 25 years. He loved sports and coached his sons in baseball and basketball teams as well as helping coach women’s softball. David also enjoyed golf and pickleball with family and friends. A true neighbor David lent a hand when called on, day or night. He and Jennifer were faithful members of Blessed Mother parish and passed on their faith to their sons and grandchildren.
God invited David for the last year of his life to carry the Cross with His Son. David bore his suffering from cancer with faith and courage and died in the first week of Lent. He was a wonderful husband and father and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmie Ray, in 2001; father, Bill, in 2007; and mother, Mary, in 2022.
He leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Jennifer; five sons, David Lee Jr. and wife, Heather, of Georgetown, Leon and wife, Beth, of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, Brian and wife, Katrina, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Johnny and wife, Sarah, of Louisville, and Wesley and wife, Brittany, of Evansville, Indiana; 14 grandchildren, Cameron, Peyton, Mariesa, Atley, Ellen, Mason, Olivia, Bella, Matthew, DJ, Nathan, Emma, Ellie, and Owen; three great-grandchildren, Oliver, Aracelis, and Shiloh; and one sad little grand dog named Huck.
The funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Mar. 6, 2023, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m., with prayers beginning at 5 p.m., Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Donations may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Western Kentucky.
